2 year warranty
Discontinued
2200W
500W suction power
HEPA 13 filter
Highly efficient 2200 Watt motor generates max. 500 Watt suction power for perfect cleaning results.
The TriActive nozzle cleans your floor in 3 ways in one go: 1) A larger opening at the tip of the nozzle easily sucks up big bits. 2) It has maximum cleaning efficiency due to optimized airflow through the nozzle. 3) The two side brushes sweep up the dust and dirt closely alongside furniture and walls.
This ECARF certified vacuum cleaner guarantees with 99.95% certainty that almost all the air in the room will be filtered along with the normal vacuum action. This removes almost all allergens from carpets, furniture, and other spaces in your house.
4.8
of 5
4
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Loh8888
31/01/2019
Singapore
Vacuum cleaner FC-9160
My existing vacuum is not so good already after 5 years . Still waiting to purchase a similar model eg 9174. Have been using a few other brands , still prefer Philip vacuum . Durable , good suction power , long wire for the whole house .
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Performer FC9160/01 Vacuum cleaner with bag
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Performer FC9160/01 Vacuum cleaner with bag
MrsLayla
25/07/2012
United Kingdom
Fantastic
This is a very powerful vacuum. It's easy to use, simple to change the bag and glides along behind. I have lino, tiles, carpet and laminate the vacuum is great on all surfaces. The shape of the the sweeper means it cleverly fits into corners and under chairs ans sofa's. This is a great improvement on my last vacuum which used to always topple over when pulled and the tubes were diffucuLt to get apart, also the bag was fiddly to change. None of those problems with this model.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Performer Vacuum cleaner with bag
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Performer Vacuum cleaner with bag
Dutchie
25/07/2012
United Kingdom
Fantastic
This is a very powerful vacuum. It's easy to use, simple to change the bag and glides along behind. I have lino, tiles, carpet and laminate the vacuum is great on all surfaces. The shape of the the sweeper means it cleverly fits into corners and under chairs ans sofa's. This is a great improvement on my last vacuum which used to always topple over when pulled and the tubes were diffucuLt to get apart, also the bag was fiddly to change. None of those problems with this model.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Performer Vacuum cleaner with bag
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Performer Vacuum cleaner with bag