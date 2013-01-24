Home
Performer

Vacuum cleaner with bag

FC9150/01
  • No other vac gives a more hygienic clean No other vac gives a more hygienic clean No other vac gives a more hygienic clean
    No other vac gives a more hygienic clean

    No other vacuum cleaner gives a more hygienic clean. The Performer combines the highest suction power ever (425 W!) with an Ultra Clean Air HEPA filter and full-appliance HEPA seal, to offer thorough cleaning while keeping the air clean. See all benefits

      No other vac gives a more hygienic clean

      Very high suction power

      • 2000W
      • 425W suction power
      • HEPA 13 filter
      2000 Watt motor generating max. 425 Watt suction power

      TriActive nozzle with unique 3-in-1 action

      The TriActive nozzle cleans your floor in 3 ways in one go: 1) A larger opening at the tip of the nozzle easily sucks up big bits. 2) It has maximum cleaning efficiency due to optimized airflow through the nozzle. 3) The two side brushes sweep up the dust and dirt closely alongside furniture and walls.

      ECARF Seal of Quality for trusted results

      This ECARF certified vacuum cleaner guarantees with 99.95% certainty that almost all the air in the room will be filtered along with the normal vacuum action. This removes almost all allergens from carpets, furniture, and other spaces in your house.

      s-bag in XXL 4 liter capacity for long-lasting performance

      This large dust bag capacity allows you to make optimal use of your dust bag, which means you have to change your dust bag less frequently.

      Ultra Clean Air HEPA 13 filter, 99.95% filtration

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Color
        Dark denim

      • Filtration

        Dust bag type
        s-bag
        Exhaust filter
        Ultra Clean Air HEPA 13 filter
        Dust capacity
        4  L
        HEPA Air Seal
        Yes

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        • Crevice tool
        • Small nozzle
        Standard nozzle
        TriActive nozzle

      • Performance

        Airflow (max)
        45  l/s
        Input power (IEC)
        1800  W
        Input power (max)
        2000  W
        Noise level (Lc IEC)
        76  dB
        Suction power (max)
        425  W
        Vacuum (max)
        33  kPa

      • Usability

        Carrying handle
        Top and front
        Clean Comfort cassette
        Yes
        Tube coupling
        Button
        Dust full indicator
        Yes
        Power control
        Electronic on appliance
        Tube type
        Metal lacquered 2-piece telescopic tube
        Wheel type
        Rubber
        Action radius
        10  m
        Cord length
        7  m

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        6.3  kg
        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        500 x 320 x 280  mm

