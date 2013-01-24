Home
EasyClean

Bagless vacuum cleaner

FC8734/01
    -{discount-value}

    EasyClean Bagless vacuum cleaner

    FC8734/01
    Take the effort out of cleaning

    The Philips EasyClean bagless vacuum cleaner is designed for those people who want a thorough cleaning result at minimal effort. See all benefits

      Extra long cord, no bag required

      • 1800W
      Philips vacuum cleaner with 1800 Watt motor generating max. 300 Watt suction power to ensure a perfect cleaning result.

      This Super Clean Air HEPA 12 filter catches at least 99.5% of all harmful microscopic vermin that causes respiratory allergies.

      The bagless vacuum cleaner has a transparent dust bucket that shows the dust removed from your floor and makes it easy to find back accidentally sucked up valuables.

      This EasyClean has an improved cyclone that filters even more dust out the the air.

      The TriActive nozzle cleans your floor in 3 ways in one go: 1) A larger opening at the tip of the nozzle easily sucks up big bits. 2) It has maximum cleaning efficiency due to optimized airflow through the nozzle. 3) The two side brushes sweep up the dust and dirt closely alongside furniture and walls.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Color
        Deep red

      • Filtration

        Exhaust filter
        Super Clean Air HEPA 12 filter
        Filter type
        Gore-Tex HEPA 10
        Dust capacity
        2  L

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        • Crevice tool
        • Small nozzle
        Accessory storage
        On handgrip
        Standard nozzle
        TriActive nozzle

      • Performance

        Airflow (max)
        36  l/s
        Input power (IEC)
        1600  W
        Input power (max)
        1800  W
        Noise level (Lc IEC)
        79  dB
        Suction power (max)
        300  W
        Vacuum (max)
        29  kPa

      • Usability

        Carrying handle
        Top and front
        Tube coupling
        Button
        Power control
        Electronic on appliance
        Tube type
        Metal lacquered 2-piece telescopic tube
        Wheel type
        Rubber
        Action radius
        10  m
        Cord length
        8  m

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        6  kg

