Search terms
Minimum size, maximum cleaning
A compact yet powerful 1800 W vacuum cleaner with a standard all-purpose wheeled nozzle, 5-layer filtration system and a telescopic tube. Ideal for smaller households or as a second vacuum cleaner. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Minimum size, maximum cleaning
A compact yet powerful 1800 W vacuum cleaner with a standard all-purpose wheeled nozzle, 5-layer filtration system and a telescopic tube. Ideal for smaller households or as a second vacuum cleaner. See all benefits
Minimum size, maximum cleaning
A compact yet powerful 1800 W vacuum cleaner with a standard all-purpose wheeled nozzle, 5-layer filtration system and a telescopic tube. Ideal for smaller households or as a second vacuum cleaner. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Minimum size, maximum cleaning
A compact yet powerful 1800 W vacuum cleaner with a standard all-purpose wheeled nozzle, 5-layer filtration system and a telescopic tube. Ideal for smaller households or as a second vacuum cleaner. See all benefits
Design
Filtration
Nozzles and accessories
Performance
Usability