CityLine

Vacuum cleaner with bag

FC8433/02
    -{discount-value}

    Minimum size, maximum cleaning

    A compact yet powerful 1800 W vacuum cleaner with a standard all-purpose wheeled nozzle, 5-layer filtration system and a telescopic tube. Ideal for smaller households or as a second vacuum cleaner. See all benefits

      HomeCare
      s-bag is the standard disposable dust bag that is widely available and easily recognizable by its logo. It is suitable for bag vacuum cleaners of Philips, Electrolux, AEG, Volta, and Tornado.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Color
        Cherry red

      • Filtration

        Dust bag type
        s-bag
        Dust capacity
        2  L
        Exhaust filter
        Microfilter

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        • Crevice tool
        • Small nozzle
        Accessory storage
        On tubeclip
        Standard nozzle
        All-purpose nozzle

      • Performance

        Airflow (max)
        38  l/s
        Input power (IEC)
        1600  W
        Input power (max)
        1800  W
        Noise level (Lc IEC)
        79  dB
        Suction power (max)
        340  W
        Vacuum (max)
        29  kPa

      • Usability

        Action radius
        9  m
        Carrying handle
        • Front
        • Top and front
        Cord length
        6  m
        Tube coupling
        Conical
        Dust full indicator
        Yes
        Power control
        Electronic on appliance
        Tube type
        Metal lacquered 2-piece telescopic tube
        Wheel type
        Plastic

