Impact

Vacuum cleaner with bag

FC8390/01
    Compact yet reliable and powerful 1500 W vacuum cleaner that's very easy to manoeuvre and to store when not in use. It has a 5-layer filtration system and large control pedals.

      • HomeCare
      s-bag is the standard disposable dust bag

      s-bag is the standard disposable dust bag

      s-bag is the standard disposable dust bag that is widely available and easily recognizable by its logo. It is suitable for bag vacuum cleaners of Philips, Electrolux, AEG, Volta, and Tornado.

      Crevice nozzle

      The crevice nozzle accessory lets you reach easily into narrow spaces such as between cushions or behind the microwave.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Color
        Wild lime

      • Filtration

        Dust bag type
        s-bag classic
        Dust capacity
        2  L
        Exhaust filter
        Microfilter

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        Crevice tool
        Accessory storage
        On tubeclip
        Standard nozzle
        All-purpose nozzle

      • Performance

        Airflow (max)
        31  l/s
        Input power (IEC)
        1300  W
        Input power (max)
        1500  W
        Noise level (Lc IEC)
        80  dB
        Suction power (max)
        275  W
        Vacuum (max)
        25  kPa

      • Usability

        Action radius
        9  m
        Carrying handle
        Top and front
        Cord length
        6  m
        Tube coupling
        Conical
        Dust full indicator
        Yes
        Tube type
        Metal 2-piece telescopic tube
        Wheel type
        Plastic

