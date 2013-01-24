Home
Bagless vacuum cleaner

FC8256/01
Overall Rating / 5
    Bagless vacuum cleaner

    FC8256/01
    Thanks to its ultra-compact design, this vacuum cleaner is lightweight and easy to store away. A convenient storage box neatly stores the vacuum and other cleaning accessories after use. The cyclonic dustbin saves the use of a dust bag. See all benefits

      Ultra-compact, with storage box

      • HomeCare
      This packaging is made of plastified carton to enhance the lifetime of usage when used for storage. It has a carton partition inside to store the hose separately from the vacuum cleaner and a carton tray to store the nozzle, tubes and accessories above the vacuum cleaner.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Color
        Malibu

      • Filtration

        Dust capacity
        1  L
        Exhaust filter
        AFS micro filter

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        Crevice tool
        Accessory storage
        In plastified carton storage box
        Standard nozzle
        All-purpose nozzle

      • Performance

        Airflow (max)
        33  l/s
        Input power (IEC)
        1200  W
        Input power (max)
        1400  W
        Noise level (Lc IEC)
        85  dB
        Suction power (max)
        200  W
        Vacuum (max)
        27  kPa

      • Usability

        Action radius
        9  m
        Carrying handle
        Top and front
        Cord length
        6  m
        Tube coupling
        Conical
        Tube type
        Plastic 3-piece tube
        Wheel type
        Plastic

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        3.7  kg

