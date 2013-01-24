Search terms
Keep it out of sight!
Thanks to its ultra-compact design, this vacuum cleaner is lightweight and easy to store. A convenient storage box neatly stores the vacuum and other cleaning accessories after use. This vacuum is also compatible with the s-bag. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Keep it out of sight!
Thanks to its ultra-compact design, this vacuum cleaner is lightweight and easy to store. A convenient storage box neatly stores the vacuum and other cleaning accessories after use. This vacuum is also compatible with the s-bag. See all benefits
Keep it out of sight!
Thanks to its ultra-compact design, this vacuum cleaner is lightweight and easy to store. A convenient storage box neatly stores the vacuum and other cleaning accessories after use. This vacuum is also compatible with the s-bag. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Keep it out of sight!
Thanks to its ultra-compact design, this vacuum cleaner is lightweight and easy to store. A convenient storage box neatly stores the vacuum and other cleaning accessories after use. This vacuum is also compatible with the s-bag. See all benefits
This packaging is made of plastified carton to enhance the lifetime of usage when used for storage. It has a carton partition inside to store the hose separately from the vacuum cleaner and a carton tray to store the nozzle, tubes and accessories above the vacuum cleaner.
s-bag is the standard disposable dust bag that is widely available and easily recognizable by its logo. It is suitable for bag vacuum cleaners of Philips, Electrolux, AEG, Volta, and Tornado.
Design
Filtration
Nozzles and accessories
Performance
Usability