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2 year warranty
Vacuum Cleaners & Mops
All series
Bagless vacuum cleaner
Discontinued
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FC8085/01
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Important Information Manual Philips Bagless vacuum cleaner
User Manual Philips Bagless vacuum cleaner FC8085/01
All (5)
Are the accessories of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner compatible with other models?
Where is the model/serial number of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner?
When should I replace the filter of my Philips Vacuum?
How to clean the dust container of my Philips Bagless Vacuum
How should I clean the filter of my Philips vacuum cleaner?
My Philips Vacuum Cleaner does not switch on
My Philips Vacuum Cleaner is overheating
My Philips Vacuum Cleaner indicates the dust bag is full
The dust bag compartment of my Philips Vacuum is dirty
My Philips vacuum cleaner has low suction power
I feel electric shocks when using my Philips vacuum cleaner
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