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2 year warranty

All series

Bagless vacuum cleaner

Discontinued

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Bagless vacuum cleaner

FC8085/01

Bagless vacuum cleaner

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Important Information Manual Philips Bagless vacuum cleaner

  • PDF file, 557.2 kB
  • 13 March 2026

User Manual Philips Bagless vacuum cleaner FC8085/01

  • PDF file, 1.6 MB
  • 13 March 2026

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