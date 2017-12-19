2 year warranty
Discontinued
1400 W
PowerCyclone 3
3 accessories
The PowerCyclone technology delivers best cleaning results in one go through 3 highly efficient steps: 1) Air enters fast into the PowerCyclone thanks to the straight and smooth air inlet. 2) The curved airpass quickly accelerates the air upwards in the cyclonic chamber. 3) At the top of the cyclone, the exit blades effectively cut out the dust from the air.
Crevice tool help you to clean your furniture.
Washable foam filter for life-long performance.
3.7
of 5
9
Reviews
83%
recommend this product
Helmz
19/12/2017
Singapore
This product has great features
The brialliant idea is no deattacheable parts at the back eg. dust filters. Unlike other brands the dettachable filter cover at the back always fall off due to the strong suction. This model won't have that problem as the back has no dettacheable covers. Excellent design Philips!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FC8085/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FC8085/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner
Irfaan76
10/08/2018
Singapore
Vacuum cleaner
The product was had great performance and easy for storage .
This review was made for FC8085/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner
This review was made for FC8085/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner
Sumit
26/03/2018
Singapore
Good product
Good product easy to use. However a bit difficult to clean. Bagless design is good. The fittings are not that great. Keep on coming out.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FC8085/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FC8085/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner