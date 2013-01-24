Home
EasySpeed

Vacuum cleaner with bag

FC8083/01
  Small on the outside, powerful on the inside
    -{discount-value}

    Small on the outside, powerful on the inside

    The compact Philips vacuum cleaner for powerful cleaning. Easy to store, carry and maneuver thanks to its light weight and small size. Experience the freedom to move, together with a great cleaning result. See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: Php5,895.00

      Small on the outside, powerful on the inside

      Compact vacuum cleaner

      • 1400W
      • 3 accessories
      Reach all corners thanks to the extra long ergonomic grip

      Reach all corners thanks to the extra long ergonomic grip

      This ergonomically shaped grip is convenient in use. Its extra long design gives you farther reach, so you can easily clean hard to reach places.

      Extra handle for easy carrying with cord winder function

      Extra handle for easy carrying with cord winder function

      Extra handle for easy carrying with cord winder function.

      Hard and soft floor nozzle for thorough cleaning

      Hard and soft floor nozzle for thorough cleaning

      Great performance no matter the type of floor. You can easily adjust the nozzle with the foot pedal, using the protective brushes on your hard floor and the smooth soleplate for cleaning your carpet. No matter the type of surface you will always benefit from thorough and gentle cleaning.

      Light weight and compact, giving you the freedom to move

      Light weight and compact, giving you the freedom to move

      You can easily carry and roll the vacuum cleaner around when cleaning thanks to its light weight and small size.

      On/Off and Power Control functions integrated in 1 button

      On/Off and Power Control functions integrated in 1 button

      On/Off and Power Control functions integrated in 1 button .

      Re-usable dust bag

      Re-usable dust bag

      Washable dust bag to avoid contact with dust.

      1400 Watt motor generating high suction power

      1400 Watt motor generating high suction power

      This vacuum cleaner has an efficient 1400 Watt motor generating high suction power for good cleaning results.

      2in1 Crevice plus brush tool to clean your furniture

      2in1 Crevice plus brush tool to clean your furniture.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper
        Packaging
        &gt; 90% recycled materials

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        2.8 kg

      • Usability

        Tube type
        Plastic 2-P tube
        Action radius
        7 m
        Cord length
        4.5 m
        Carrying handle
        Top
        Wheel type
        Plastic
        Dust full indicator
        Yes
        Power control
        Knob on canister
        Tube coupling
        Conical

      • Filtration

        Motor filter
        Microfilter
        Exhaust filter
        Foam filter
        Dust capacity
        1.5 L

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Standard nozzle
        Hard and Soft Floor Nozzle
        Accessories included
        • 2-in-1 brush/crevice tool
        • Long bend tool

      • Design

        Color
        Bright Green

      • Performance

        Suction power (max)
        200 W
        Input power (IEC)
        1200 W
        Input power (max)
        1400 W

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

