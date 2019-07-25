2 year warranty
Discontinued
FC8083/01
1400W
3 accessories
This ergonomically shaped grip is convenient in use. Its extra long design gives you farther reach, so you can easily clean hard to reach places.
Extra handle for easy carrying with cord winder function.
Great performance no matter the type of floor. You can easily adjust the nozzle with the foot pedal, using the protective brushes on your hard floor and the smooth soleplate for cleaning your carpet. No matter the type of surface you will always benefit from thorough and gentle cleaning.
3.0
of 5
2
Reviews
CBLIM
25/07/2019
Singapore
A good product but can be improved further for certain features
The retractable power cord is 4.8m, is shorter than other brands. Not long enough to vacuum HDB home living hall and master bedroom To recommend retractable power cord to be around 6.5m To suggest to improve on the handle (make it bigger in diameter and bent at about 90 deg to floor) so that it is more comfortable to grip during vacuuming
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed FC8083/61 Vacuum cleaner with bag
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed FC8083/61 Vacuum cleaner with bag
desmond
03/09/2019
Singapore
vacuum hose too short
Speed control breakdown two times less than a year
This review was made for EasySpeed FC8083/61 Vacuum cleaner with bag
This review was made for EasySpeed FC8083/61 Vacuum cleaner with bag