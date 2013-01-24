Search terms
Absorbs unpleasant smells
The active carbon in this filter absorbs unpleasant smells. The two electrostatically charged filter layers guarantee that the exhaust air is perfectly clean. Replace this filter once a year or when absorbtion becomes less effective.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Absorbs unpleasant smells
The active carbon in this filter absorbs unpleasant smells. The two electrostatically charged filter layers guarantee that the exhaust air is perfectly clean. Replace this filter once a year or when absorbtion becomes less effective.
Absorbs unpleasant smells
The active carbon in this filter absorbs unpleasant smells. The two electrostatically charged filter layers guarantee that the exhaust air is perfectly clean. Replace this filter once a year or when absorbtion becomes less effective.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Absorbs unpleasant smells
The active carbon in this filter absorbs unpleasant smells. The two electrostatically charged filter layers guarantee that the exhaust air is perfectly clean. Replace this filter once a year or when absorbtion becomes less effective.
Accessory specifications