exhaust filter

FC8033
  Absorbs unpleasant smells
    exhaust filter

    FC8033
    Absorbs unpleasant smells

    The active carbon in this filter absorbs unpleasant smells. The two electrostatically charged filter layers guarantee that the exhaust air is perfectly clean. Replace this filter once a year or when absorbtion becomes less effective.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Active carbon filter

      Original Philips exhaust filter

      Original Philips exhaust filter

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessory specifications

        Disposable dust bags for
        FC9002 - FC9027
        Number of filters
        1

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.