s-filter® exhaust filter

FC8031/00
  Original EPA12 filter replacement from Philips
    Original EPA12 filter replacement from Philips

    The Philips EPA12 filter for your vacuum cleaner captures 99.5% of the finest dust, for a dust-free environment. For optimal performance, the filter should be replaced once a year. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    The Philips EPA12 filter for your vacuum cleaner captures 99.5% of the finest dust, for a dust-free environment. For optimal performance, the filter should be replaced once a year. See all benefits

      EPA12 filter captures more than 99.5% of fine dust

      • 1 x EPA12 exhaust filter
      • s-filter® standard fit
      • Retains >99,5% of dust
      s-filter® standard fit for easy replacement

      s-filter® is the standard exhaust filter that is widely available and easily recognizable by its logo. It fits several ranges of vacuum cleaners from Philips, as well as vacuum cleaners from Electrolux, AEG, Volta and Tornado.

      EPA12 exhaust filter for excellent filtration

      The EPA12 filter captures more than 99.5% of fine dust, before the air is expelled back into the room. This results in a clean, dust-free air in your home. The filter should be replaced once a year.

      Change every 12-months for sustained performance

      For optimal performance and filtration, we advise to change the filter every 12 months.

      Non-washable filter

      The filter does not need to not be washed. It has a lifetime of 1 year, after which it needs to be replaced. Washing the filter can damage it.

      Technical Specifications

      • Contains

        Exhaust filter
        1

      • Suitable for

        Jewel
        FC9050 - FC9079
        Performer
        • FC9150 - FC9179
        • FC8680 - FC8682
        PerformerPro
        FC9180 - FC9199
        Performer Expert
        FC8720 - FC8729
        7000 Series, Performer Silent
        • FC8741 - FC8745
        • FC8779 - FC8786
        Performer Ultimate
        • FC8921 - FC8925
        • FC8941 - FC8957
        SilentStar
        FC9300 - FC9319
        PowerPro
        FC8760 - FC8770
        Marathon
        FC9200 - FC9225
        PowerPro Expert
        • FC9712 - FC9714
        • FC9720 - FC9725
        PowerPro Ultimate
        • FC9911 - FC9912
        • FC9919 - FC9934
        Marathon Ultimate
        • FC9911 - FC9912
        • FC9919 - FC9924

