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2 year warranty
Vacuum Cleaner & Mop accessories
All series
Filter cylinder for vacuum cleaner
Discontinued
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FC8028/01
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Washable filter cylinder for your vacuum cleaner catches harmful microscopic vermin that causes respiratory allergies. For optimal performance, clean the filter cylinder regularly. To clean it, simply tap it against the inside of a dustbin.
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