ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

Filter cylinder for vacuum cleaner

Discontinued

Support

Filter cylinder for vacuum cleaner

FC8028/01

Filter cylinder for vacuum cleaner

Discontinued

Go to shop

Log in or create an account

Register your product

You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy

Register now

Manuals & Documentation

Washable filter cylinder for your vacuum cleaner catches harmful microscopic vermin that causes respiratory allergies. For optimal performance, clean the filter cylinder regularly. To clean it, simply tap it against the inside of a dustbin.

  • PDF file
  • 18 September 2026

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you