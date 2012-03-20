2 year warranty
Discontinued
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
aldo
20/03/2012
United Kingdom
durable and reliable
HAve been using these dustbags for years and they are extremely durable and reliable. Almost no space left in the bag when due to be changed. I vaccum my 2 bed flat twice a month and each bag lasts me 6 months.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for s-bag FC8021/03 Vacuum cleaner bags
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for s-bag FC8021/03 Vacuum cleaner bags