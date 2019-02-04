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  • Fast, with powerful reach Fast, with powerful reach Fast, with powerful reach

    SpeedPro Cordless Stick vacuum cleaner

    FC6721/01

    Fast, with powerful reach

    The new SpeedPro cordless vacuum cleaner provides a fast clean, with powerful reach. It's equipped with a slim design nozzle with side brushes for effective dirt pick-up, which can reach far, even under lower furniture.

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    SpeedPro Cordless Stick vacuum cleaner

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    See all Stick vacuum cleaner

    Fast, with powerful reach

    • Slim nozzle with side brushes
    • 18V, up to 40 min
    • 2-in-1: vacuum & handheld
    Captures up to 90% of dust and dirt in each stroke

    Captures up to 90% of dust and dirt in each stroke

    The slim nozzle profile with side brushes is designed for up to 90% pick-up of dust and dirt in each stroke, even in hard to reach areas, such as under lower furniture.

    Two speed settings to suit different floors and dirt types

    Two speed settings to suit different floors and dirt types

    Two speed settings to suit different floors and dirt types.

    Unique dust bucket design empties without dust clouds

    Unique dust bucket design empties without dust clouds

    The vacuum cleaner's dust bucket is easily removed and emptied hygienically without causing any dust cloud.

    PowerBlade motor is engineered for high air speed

    PowerBlade motor is engineered for high air speed

    PowerBlade motor is engineered for high air speed, to enable powerful, precise pick-up at nozzle level.

    PowerCyclone 7 maintains strong performance for longer

    PowerCyclone 7 maintains strong performance for longer

    PowerCyclone 7 technology immediately separates dust from air, to maintain strong performance for longer.

    Washable filter ensures high air speed for longer*

    Washable filter ensures high air speed for longer*

    The filter system captures up to 99% of pollen and mold spores, returning clean air back to the motor ensuring high air speed and longer-lasting performance.

    Fast reach everywhere, even under low furniture

    SpeedPro is flexible and easy to maneuver. The dust bucket is on top, which allows for a lower angle and even goes fully flat on the floor to reach under low furniture.

    Up to 40 min of cleaning power, with 18V Li-Ion batteries

    High performance 18V lithium ion batteries provide up to 40 minutes in normal mode and 20 minutes in turbo mode, before you recharge.

    Integrated handheld unit, crevice tool and brush

    Accessories are simple to use with one click. The detachable handheld unit makes SpeedPro two devices in one. The brush attachment is integrated into the tube so it's always at hand to clean ceilings and shelves.

    Technical Specifications

    • Nozzles and accessories

      Standard nozzle
      Slim nozzle with side brushes
      Accessories included
      • AC power adaptor
      • Crevice tool
      • Integrated brush

    • Design

      Design features
      2-in-1
      Color
      Monza Red

    • Weight and dimensions

      Weight of product
      2.4  kg

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      > 90% recycled materials

    • Performance

      Battery type
      Li-Ion
      Sound power level
      80  dB
      Battery voltage
      18  V
      Charging time
      5  hour(s)
      Runtime
      40  minute(s)
      Runtime (turbo)
      20  minute(s)
      Airflow (max)
      Up to 800  l/min

    • Filtration

      Dust capacity
      0.4  l
      Motor filter
      Washable filter*

    • Usability

      Carrying handle
      Top
      Wheel type
      Rubber

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    • Wash filter every 2 weeks by hand only, for optimal performance. Squeeze until water is clean. Let it dry for 24 hours before reuse.
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