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2 year warranty
Vacuum Cleaners & Mops
All series
MiniVac Handheld vacuum cleaner
Discontinued
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FC6149/61
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Consumer Care Book Philips MiniVac Handheld vacuum cleaner
EU Declaration of conformity Philips MiniVac Handheld vacuum cleaner FC6149/61 - English (US)
All (5)
Why is the light of my Philips MiniVac flashing while charging?
Are the accessories of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner compatible with other models?
Where is the model/serial number of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner?
How to clean the dust container of my Philips Bagless Vacuum
How should I clean the filter of my Philips vacuum cleaner?
My Philips vacuum cleaner has low suction power
I feel electric shocks when using my Philips vacuum cleaner
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