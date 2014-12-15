2 year warranty
Discontinued
FC6149/61
12V battery
Bagless Cyclonic
5 accessories and storage bag
Home & Car (with car plug)
The bagless cyclonic airflow keeps the dirt inside rotating to ensure optimal, high suction power and lasting cleaning performance. Its 2-stage filtration system ensures that, once inside, the dirt cannot escape. The first filter blocks most dirt, while the second filter traps the finer dust particles.
The aerodynamic nozzle design of the Philips MiniVac is created to ensure an optimum dust pick-up of even the most fine dust particles. The ergonomic shape of the nozzle helps you to clean even the most hard-to-reach areas.
You can store the Philips MiniVac on a convenient charging base, mounted on a wall or placed on a table. This means the Mini Vac, with its powerful rechargeable battery, is always ready when you are.
3.7
of 5
28
Reviews
NikkoV
15/12/2014
Philippines
Vacuum from the future, available today
Unbelievably perfect! This little baby packs such a huge power, not to mention a lot of accessories. The design, the packaging, the performance. You name it, it has it. If your waiting for a vacuum to buy, buy this. NOW! Highly recommended! Indeed a vacuum of the future which is here today. ; D
This review was made for MiniVac FC6149/61 Handheld vacuum cleaner
This review was made for MiniVac FC6149/61 Handheld vacuum cleaner
HenryNNN
17/04/2021
Singapore
Verified buyer
This Minivac ain't MINI at ALL !
Portable and Power is what I like most about MiniVac. The vacuum power is MIND BOGGLING !
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MiniVac FC6149/61 Handheld vacuum cleaner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MiniVac FC6149/61 Handheld vacuum cleaner
Gingerloops
23/04/2020
Singapore
Verified buyer
A Gadget Every Home Needs
This handheld vacuum is a must-have in all households. The powerful suction cleans up dust and dirt quickly. Happy that the gadget was ready to be used as it came fully charged. I use it to suck all the hair in the house. Easy to empty and wash as it's bagless. Downside that it takes too long to get a full charge (16 to 18 hours) for about 10 to 15 min of continuous use. Perhaps this is something Philips can improve on.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MiniVac FC6149/61 Handheld vacuum cleaner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MiniVac FC6149/61 Handheld vacuum cleaner