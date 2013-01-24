Home
MiniVac

Handheld vacuum cleaner

FC6140/01
  Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result
    MiniVac Handheld vacuum cleaner

    FC6140/01
    Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result

    Enjoy a better cleaning result with the powerful Philips MiniVac 3.6 V vacuum cleaner. The bagless cyclonic airflow and 2-stage filtration system guarantee lasting performance, while the aerodynamic nozzle ensures a superior dust pick-up. See all benefits

      Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result

      Bagless cyclonic airflow and aerodynamic nozzle

      • 3.6V battery
      • Bagless Cyclonic
      • Crevice and brush tool
      Aerodynamic nozzle design for a better dust pick-up

      Aerodynamic nozzle design for a better dust pick-up

      The aerodynamic nozzle design of the Philips MiniVac is created to ensure an optimum dust pick-up of even the most fine dust particles. The ergonomic shape of the nozzle helps you to clean even the most hard-to-reach areas.

      2-stage bagless cyclonic airflow for optimal filtration

      2-stage bagless cyclonic airflow for optimal filtration

      The bagless cyclonic airflow keeps the dirt inside rotating to ensure optimal, high suction power and lasting cleaning performance. Its 2-stage filtration system ensures that, once inside, the dirt cannot escape. The first filter blocks most dirt, while the second filter traps the finer dust particles.

      Powerful 3.6 V NiMH batteries

      Powerful 3.6 V NiMH batteries

      The powerful longer-lasting Nickel-Metalhydryde (NiMH) batteries of the Philips MiniVac do not cope with memory effect. This effect reduces the capacity of the battery over time, reducing the runtime. This Mini Vac with NiMH batteries ensures longerlasting power versus products with the standard Nickel-Cadmium (NiCd) batteries that do have memory effect.

      Slim charging base (for wall or table)

      Slim charging base (for wall or table)

      You can store the Philips Mini Vac on a convenient charging base, mounted on a wall or placed on a table. This means the Mini Vac, with its powerful rechargeable battery, is always ready when you are.

      One-step click-off nozzle for easy emptying

      One-step click-off nozzle for easy emptying

      The Philips MiniVac vacuum cleaner is easy and quick to empty and hygienic to clean. The Philips MiniVac has a nozzle that easily clicks off in just one step, so you can empty the Mini Vac without touching the dirt.

      Looped handle ensure optimum grip

      Looped handle ensure optimum grip

      The Philips Mini Vac has a looped handle that ensures optimum grip. You can grab the Mini Vac in any way you like.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Color
        Comfort white

      • Filtration

        Dust capacity
        0.5  L
        Filter system
        2-stage cyclonic action

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Other accessories
        Charging base

      • Performance

        Airflow (max)
        620  l/min
        Battery voltage
        3.6  V
        Charging time
        16-18  hour(s)
        Input power (max)
        45  W
        Noise level (Lc IEC)
        75  dB
        Runtime
        9  minute(s)
        Suction power (max)
        8  W
        Vacuum (max)
        2.7  kPa

      • Usability

        Special features
        • Charging indication
        • Soft touch handle

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of A-box (LxWxH)
        508 x 335 x 490  mm
        Appliances per A-box
        6
        Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
        460 x 160 x 160  mm
        Weight of product
        1.3  kg

