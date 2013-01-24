Powerful 3.6 V NiMH batteries

The powerful longer-lasting Nickel-Metalhydryde (NiMH) batteries of the Philips MiniVac do not cope with memory effect. This effect reduces the capacity of the battery over time, reducing the runtime. This Mini Vac with NiMH batteries ensures longerlasting power versus products with the standard Nickel-Cadmium (NiCd) batteries that do have memory effect.