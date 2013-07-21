Home
DVD micro music system

DTD3190/98
  • Relax with great music and movie Relax with great music and movie Relax with great music and movie
    Relax with great music and movie

    Enrich music and movies, with this Philips DVD micro music system, even with wireless music streaming via Bluetooth, set your music free with details and the powerful bass of wOOx technology. See all benefits

      Relax with great music and movie

      Obsessed with sound

      • Bluetooth®
      • with Lightning connector
      • DVD, DivX HDMI ARC
      • 150W max, Bass radiator
      USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

      USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

      Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct.

      FM digital tuning to preset up to 20 stations

      FM digital tuning to preset up to 20 stations

      Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio stations without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

      Play DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD

      Play DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD

      The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. CD(RW) is a shorthand term for a CD drive that can accept the common rewritable CD format.

      HDMI 1080p upscales to high definition for sharper pictures

      HDMI 1080p upscales to high definition for sharper pictures

      HDMI 1080p upscaling delivers images that are crystal clear. Movies in standard definition can now be enjoyed in true high definition resolution - ensuring more details and more true-to-life pictures. Progressive Scan (represented by "p" in "1080p') eliminates the line structure prevalent on TV screens, again ensuring relentlessly sharp images. To top it off, HDMI makes a direct digital connection that can carry uncompressed digital HD video as well as digital multichannel audio, without conversions to analog - delivering perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise.

      wOOx™ loudspeaker Technology for deep and powerful bass

      wOOx™ loudspeaker Technology for deep and powerful bass

      wOOx technology is a revolutionary loudspeaker concept that allows you to hear and feel profoundly deep bass that is richer than any other audio system. Special speaker drivers work in harmony with the wOOx bass radiator, and precise tuning between the main driver and the tweeter ensures smooth transitions from low-mid to high frequencies. Dual suspension and a totally symmetrical sandwich construction deliver low and precise base without noticeable distortion. wOOx produces exceptionally deep and dynamic bass by using the speaker box full volume to truly magnify the impact of the music.

      Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

      Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

      Enjoy your favorite music while charging your iPod/iPhone/iPad via the new Lightning connector! Just dock it directly on the speaker to play your hand-picked tunes in superb sound. It also charges your device quickly while playing, so you don't have to worry about the battery running out.

      Karaoke for endless singing entertainment at home

      Karaoke for endless singing entertainment at home

      Bluetooth wireless music streaming from your music devices

      Bluetooth wireless music streaming from your music devices

      Motorized CD loader for convenience access

      A motorized sliding front door adds even more panache to the already sleek design of this system. The stylish yet functional door housing the disc slides up and down vertically in a smooth motion at the touch of a button whenever you feel like changing your music selection. Just sit back and enjoy the dynamic sound performance while watching the disc play through the transparent window.

      Hi-Fi dome tweeter for detailed and natural sound

      Hi-Fi dome tweeter reproduces clear high and mid-range frequencies that enhance the overall sound clarity coming from the speakers. Delivering a harmonious blend of undistorted and uncolored wide-ranging sound, the dome tweeter offer detailed vocal clarity, instruments purity and natural tone - balancing the overall sound performance when paired with a combination of woofers.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Sound Enhancement
        Digital Sound Control
        Sound System
        Dolby Digital
        Maximum output power (RMS)
        150W

      • Loudspeakers

        Speaker drivers
        Dome Tweeter with 4" woofer
        Loudspeaker types
        Dome tweeter
        Main Speaker
        • 2 way
        • wOOx Bass Radiator

      • Video Playback

        Playback Media
        • DivX
        • DVD-Video
        • Picture CD
        • Video CD/SVCD
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • DVD-R/-RW
        Disc Playback Modes
        • A-B Repeat
        • Angle
        • PBC
        • Slow Motion
        • Zoom
        • Parental control
        • Disc Menu
        • Fast Backward
        • Fast Forward
        • OSD
        • Resume Playback from Stop
        DVD Region.
        3
        Video Enhancement
        • Progressive Scan
        • Video Upscaling

      • Audio Playback

        Playback Media
        • MP3-CD
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        Disc Playback Modes
        • Repeat/one/all/program
        • Fast Forward/Backward
        • Next/Previous Track Search
        USB Direct Modes
        • Fast Backward/Fast Forward
        • Play/Pause
        • Previous/Next
        • Program Play
        • Repeat
        • Stop

      • Still Picture Playback

        Picture Compression Format
        JPEG
        Picture Enhancement
        Slideshow with MP3 playback
        Playback Media
        • Picture CD
        • CD-R/RW
        • DVD+R/+RW

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner Bands
        FM Stereo
        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Tuner Enhancements
        Auto Store
        Station presets
        20
        Antenna
        FM antenna
        RDS
        • Program Type
        • Station Name

      • Connectivity

        HDMI 1
        HDMI (Audio Return Channel)
        Video Output - Analog
        Composite CVBS (yellow cinch)
        Bluetooth profiles
        A2DP
        Audio Connections
        Analogue Audio In (L/R)
        USB
        USB host
        Microphone
        Microphone socket
        Headphone
        3.5 mm

      • Convenience

        Alarms
        • CD Alarm
        • Sleep timer
        • Radio Alarm
        • USB alarm
        Clock
        On main display
        Indications
        DIM mode

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Composite video cable (Y)
        • AC Power Cord
        User Manual
        Multi-languages
        Remote control
        Yes

      • Dimensions

        Gross weight
        9.4  kg
        Main unit depth
        237  mm
        Main unit height
        195  mm
        Main unit width
        230  mm
        Main speaker depth
        230  mm
        Main speaker height
        304  mm
        Main speaker width
        139  mm
        Packaging depth
        360  mm
        Packaging height
        290  mm
        Packaging width
        514  mm
        Net weight
        8  kg

      • Power

        Power supply
        • 110-240V
        • 50/60 Hz

      • iPad compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPad mini
        • iPad with Retina display

      • iPhone compatibility

        Compatible with
        iPhone 5

      • iPod compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPod nano 7th generation
        • iPod touch 5th generation

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Composite video cable (Y)
      • AC Power Cord

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

