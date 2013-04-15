Search terms

DS8400/10
    The DS8400 docking speaker gives great sound from iPod/iPhone/iPad via Lightning connector. Get more out of your music,gaming & video experience now. With Bluetooth streaming & rechargeable battery, you can enjoy music anywhere, wirelessly. See all benefits

      Enjoy your favorite music while charging your iPod/iPhone/iPad via the new Lightning connector! Just dock it directly on the speaker to play your hand-picked tunes in superb sound. It also charges your device quickly while playing, so you don't have to worry about the battery running out.

      Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favorite music, sound from video or game wireless on this speaker easily.

      The carefully designed curved back cover of this Philips docking speaker creates a highly effective acoustic structure for sound reproduction. Its clean curve enforces the rigidity of the speaker cabinet, dramatically reducing internal resonance and eliminating the vibration and distortion of sound. You get to enjoy superb crystal-clear sound in stunning looking speakers.

      Advanced pure digital sound processing technology offers vastly superior sound performance compared to the conventional analog audio processing technology that is found in docking players that use the analog audio output from an iPod/iPhone. By collecting the iPod's/iPhone's digital audio output and employing digital processing at each stage of the circuit, a much higher Signal-to-Noise ratio is produced. The result is unsurpassed sound clarity that is in perfect balance.

      Have music the way you like it now. SoundStudio truly puts the power over your music into the palm of your hands. It lets you change every aspect of sound, using only your iPhone, with controls that are intuitive and simple. Now you can tweak, tailor and create your desired sound experience and have your favorite songs come to new life. SoundStudio also lets you listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide, broadening your music experience even further.

      The Audio in connectivity allows direct playback of Audio in content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the Audio in is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

      The generous 3L acoustic volume allocated to each woofer is perfectly aligned with precisely tuned back-firing bass pipes to deliver truly impressive and tight bass performance from such a compact speaker. The result - exceptional realism and immersive listening experience.

      Optimal acoustic volume to match speakers’ requirements

      Smart sound design brings you the best bass reproduction possible. The acoustic volume allocated to each midrange driver perfectly matches its acoustic requirements. Low tones come out deep and tight – delivering strong and rich bass.

      Technical Specifications

      • iPad compatibility

        via Lightning connector
        • iPad mini
        • iPad with Retina display
        via Bluetooth
        • iPad
        • iPad 2
        • iPad mini
        • iPad 4

      • iPhone compatibility

        via Lightning connector
        iPhone 5
        via Bluetooth
        • iPhone 3G
        • iPhone 3GS
        • iPhone 4
        • iPhone 4S
        • iPhone 5

      • iPod compatibility

        via Lightning connector
        • iPod nano 7th generation
        • iPod touch 5th generation
        via Bluetooth
        • iPod nano 7th generation
        • iPod touch 5th generation
        • iPod touch 3rd generation
        • iPod touch 4th generation

      • iPod/iPhone/iPad App

        App name
        • SoundStudio
        • Free download from App store
        Compatibility
        iOS 4.3 to iOS 10.3
        Compatibility
        iPod touch, iPhone, iPad iOS 4.3 or later

      • Sound

        Output power
        30 W RMS
        Sound system
        stereo
        Volume control
        up/down

      • Loudspeakers

        Speaker drivers
        2 x 3" full range woofers
        Loudspeaker enhancement
        bass reflex speaker system

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth profiles
        A2DP
        Bluetooth range
        line of sight, 10M or 30FT
        Bluetooth version
        2.1
        Audio in (3.5mm)
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC Power Cord
        • Remote Control
        • Charging base

      • Dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        444 x 180 x 167  mm
        Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
        513 x 225 x 233 mm
        Product weight
        2.805  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        3.75  kg

      • Power

        Power supply
        100 - 240V AC, 50/60Hz
        Battery type
        Li-ion (built-in)
        Battery life time
        5  hr

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC Power Cord
      • Remote Control
      • Charging base

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

