2 year warranty
Discontinued
Designed to go places
Compact and extremely portable, this docking speaker is no lightweight when it comes to performance. Designed to travel it delivers surprisingly powerful sound from your iPod/iPhone - letting you enjoy great music wherever life takes you.
for iPod/iPhone/iPad
Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
4.2
of 5
31
Reviews
87%
recommend this product
BOON_TECKCHEW
31/01/2012
Singapore
The Docking Speaker DS7700 is sleek and stylish. The sound system is loud and clear. It comes with a Bluetooth system, which you can talk on the phone and at the same times playing your favourite songs or radio. It is a perfect gift for my birthday. Thanks.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS7700 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS7700 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Lang_KwangHan
18/01/2012
Singapore
Beside the docking of the iPAD;seen to be less robust. This Fidelio DS7700 have reasonable good sound performance and;is portable enough in the sense that I can bring for picnic outing and without having to worry;for the battery to go flat as it has 10hr operation mode. I;will give a thumb up to this product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS7700 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS7700 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
PhillipYEO
19/12/2011
Singapore
Excellent product.; It's slick in size, very portable, yet produces very good sound quality.; Like the fact that I can charge the iPhone and/or iPad when docked.; Love the bluetooth connectivity to my iPhone - enables me to take the iPhone anywhere in the room and still play music through the docking speakers.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS7700 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS7700 docking speaker with Bluetooth®