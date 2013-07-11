2 year warranty
Discontinued
DS3205/98
Sound that fits your home
Compatible with iPhone 5 and the latest iPods through the Lightning connector, DS3205 docking speaker plays music from your iPod/iPhone in crystal-clear sound. Enjoy the option of AC or battery power for maximum flexibility.
with Lightning connector
for iPod/iPhone
10W, Battery or AC operated
Enjoy your favorite music while charging your iPod/iPhone via the new Lightning connector! Just dock it directly on the speaker to play your hand-picked tunes in superb sound. It also charges your device quickly while playing, so you don't have to work about the battery running out.
Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.
2.6
of 5
11
Reviews
Beth1471
11/07/2013
United Kingdom
Funky
Very easy to use, sounds great. A lot of sound for a little object.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3205 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3205 docking speaker
Jazzy2015
29/03/2015
US
Great product for small home
Omg I love my speaker so much that recently the cord broke on me so I went online to Oder another one and realized I have had my old one for a year and it has never given me problems or anything!!i almost couldn't find another one and was so upset but found it and order it!sound is great,quality is great and charges my iPhone 5s quickly!!It was and is a great investment!ghanx Philips!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3205 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3205 docking speaker
Chunks
06/02/2015
United Kingdom
Easy to use
I actually received this docking station last Christmas but, due to other commitments, I only opened it yesterday. It worked fine then, but today, I had problems with distorted sound. I registered it and read the reviews above. I saw that one said that there was an issue with the connection. I tried the jack cable and it was fine. I tried the main connection again and it was also fine??? I can only assume that the connector had some dust or dirt on it? My Ipod Nano is also brand new and that was working fine with the earphones, which means that it was the docking station that wasn't working correctly. I'm hoping that the problem has gone away. Great sound and so easy to operate. Hopefully I can look forward to a long life product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3205 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3205 docking speaker