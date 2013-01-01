Search terms

DS3120/12
    docking speaker

    DS3120/12
    Sound that fits your home

    On your desk or anywhere else, this Philips DS3120/12 docking speaker delivers crystal-clear sound that fills your personal space. Synchronize your iPhone/ iPod with your PC. Enjoy the option of AC or battery power for maximum flexibility. See all benefits

      • for iPod/iPhone
      Free DockStudio app for internet radio & other cool feature

      The free app adds an array of exclusive cool features to your docking speaker. You can check the weather, tell the time and even use your favorite images as wallpaper. DockStudio also lets you listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide. More updates on skin styles and new functions on the way.

      DBB to preserve low tones for deep bass at any volume level

      Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

      Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

      Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adaptors. What’s more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.

      PC synchronization with your iPod/iPhone

      Dock it, play it, sync it and charge it! Dig in to your favorite music on your iPod or iPhone while it charges and synchronizes with your PC via USB – and enjoy superb sound quality together with thoroughly unbeatable convenience. Let the great tunes go on and on – without ever running out of power.

      12W RMS total output power

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output power
        12 W RMS
        Sound enhancement
        Dynamic Bass Boost
        Volume control
        up/down
        Sound system
        stereo

      • Connectivity

        Aux in
        Yes
        PC Link
        USB 2.0

      • Convenience

        Charging device
        • iPod
        • iPhone

      • Power

        Battery type
        lithium (built-in)
        Power supply
        • battery
        • 100 - 240V AC, 50/60Hz
        Battery life time
        8  hour(s)

      • Accessories

        Cables/Connection
        • MP3 Link cable
        • USB cable

      • Dimensions

        Weight incl. Packaging
        1.7  kg
        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        224 x 120 x 162  mm
        Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
        304 x 146 x 188 mm
        Product weight
        1.3  kg

      • iPod compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPod
        • iPod classic
        • iPod mini
        • iPod nano
        • iPod nano 1st generation
        • iPod nano 2nd generation
        • iPod nano 3rd generation
        • iPod nano 4th generation
        • iPod nano 5th generation
        • iPod nano 6th generation
        • iPod touch
        • iPod touch 2nd generation
        • iPod touch 2nd gen 8/16/32GB
        • iPod with color display
        • iPod 5th generation

      • iPhone compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPhone
        • iPhone 3G
        • iPhone 3GS
        • iPhone 4
        • iPhone 4S

      • iPod/iPhone/iPad App

        Compatibility
        iOS 4.3 to iOS 10.3

      • iPod/iPhone App

        App name
        • DockStudio
        • Free download from App store
        5-day weather forecast
        Yes
        Alarm
        • multiple alarms
        • sleep timer
        Playback
        • album/track navigation
        • playback controls
        7000+ Internet radio stations
        Yes
        Clock
        • analog display
        • digital display
        Sound settings
        • 5 band equalizer
        • DBB
        • DSC-Flat,Pop,Rock,Jazz,Classic

