2 year warranty
Discontinued
Sound that fits your home
This sleek docking speaker fills your mornings with delightfully rich music. Perfect for the bedside, it tells time, wakes you up, works as a nightlight and charges up to two iPods, iPhones or iPads together.
for iPod/iPhone/iPad
Clock display
Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.
3.8
of 5
16
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
StevenSin
01/11/2011
Singapore
Sound system is fantastic, good buy
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS1200 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS1200 docking speaker
Hock_ChyeChern
30/10/2011
Singapore
Good sound quality & user friendly device
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS1200 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS1200 docking speaker
jpmoynihan
05/06/2011
United Kingdom
good ipod deck
good sound , good alarm functionality, easy to read display, good charging on my ipod classic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS1200 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS1200 docking speaker