ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Primary image
  • Front product photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

docking speaker

DS1150/98

3.3

| (3) Reviews

Sound that fits your home

Delivering surprisingly full and rich sound, this compact docking speaker automatically synchronizes with your iPod/iPhone's clock settings. Enjoy an adjustable night light and the convenience of charging a second mobile device via USB.

See all benefits

Obsessed with sound

Sound that fits your home

  • with 30-pin connector

  • for iPod/iPhone

  • USB port for charging

  • 6W

Elegant and compact design to fit on any bedside table

Soft glow night light

Shielding technology to block mobile phone interference

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.3

of 5

3

Reviews

3
2

15/07/2013

US

US

iPod dock is excellent!

The iPod dock was very easy to set up and I am not much of a techie. The sound is really good both in the house and on the back porch at BBQ's. I am so glad I purchased this and have already recommended it to family and friends. I am thinking of getting another for my office. The neutral color goes with any sort of home or office furniture and it hardly takes up any room. Kudos to Philips.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS1150 docking speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS1150 docking speaker

06/06/2012

Singapore

Singapore

sleak, useful, suits my need.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS1150 docking speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS1150 docking speaker

08/09/2013

US

US

it broke in the first year!

i bought this for my daughter for Christmas and it broke the following spring. it also broke her ipod. i would never suggest this.

This review was made for DS1150 docking speaker

This review was made for DS1150 docking speaker

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.