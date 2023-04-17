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    USB power bank

    DLP7721C/00

    Overall Rating / 5
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    Powerful power bank

    Big 20,000mAh capacity with safe Li-polymer battery. No more hussle when your cellphone is out of battery. Fast charge your device with USB-C PD 3.0 Max 20W or USB-A port with QC 3.0 Max 18W output.

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    USB power bank

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    Powerful power bank

    with a portable back-up power pack

    • 20,000 mAh
    • 3 USB charging ports
    • QC 3.0 and PD 3.0
    • PPS

    3 USB ports charge three devices simultaneously

    3 USB ports to charge three devices simultaneously

    USB-C PD 20W charging port

    Equipped with USB-C (Power Delivery) PD 20W fast charging port.

    USB-A with QC fast charging

    Quick Charge (QC) fast charging technology delivers faster charging by increasing voltage and current. It uses Quick Charge protocol to optimize charging speeds for compatible devices, reducing charge times

    50% charge in 30 minutes

    Fast charging - Charge your mobile phone empty to 50% in 30 minutes time.

    Charging using USB-C Programmable Power Supply (PPS)

    PPS (Programmable Power Supply) is a standard for fast charging technology for USB-C devices. This technology adjusts the voltage and current in real-time, depending on a device's charging status, feeding it with maximum power. A smart way to safely reduce charging time.

    Smart protection against overheat, overvoltage & overcurrent

    Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage and overcurrent

    Works anywhere - great when you're not near a power source

    Even if you're not near a wall or car charger, you can recharge your device's battery with the convenient battery pack. The intelligent battery pack supplies power first, so you can remove the pack after use and still have a full battery on your device.

    LED power-indicator light

    The discreet LED light glows softly to let you know at a glance that the unit is powered.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design and finishing

      Materials
      PC + ABS

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      34  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      18
      Length
      13.4  inch
      Width
      24  cm
      Height
      22.5  cm
      GTIN
      1 48 95229 13553 3
      Width
      9.4  inch
      Height
      8.9  inch

    • Inner Carton

      Length
      22  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      6
      Length
      8.7  inch
      Width
      10.7  cm
      Height
      20.5  cm
      Width
      4.2  inch
      Height
      8.1  inch
      GTIN
      2 48 95229 13553 0

    • Compatibility

      Works with the following
      USB charged devices

    • Power

      Battery Capacity
      20,000mAh 74Wh
      Power input
      Type-C 5V/3A, MicroUSB 5V/2A
      Output
      USB-C Max 20W USB-A Max 18w

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      17  cm
      Type of shelf placement
      Both
      Width
      9.5  cm
      Depth
      3.5  cm
      Height
      6.7  inch
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      48 95229 13553 6
      Width
      3.7  inch
      Depth
      1.4  inch

    • Product dimensions

      Height
      13.6  cm
      Width
      6.8  cm
      Depth
      2.75  cm
      Width
      2.7  inch
      Height
      5.4  inch
      Depth
      1.1  inch
      Weight
      0.355  kg
      Weight
      0.783  lb

    • Accessories

      Cables
      USB-C charging cable
      User Manual
      User Manual

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