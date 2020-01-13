2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLP1710QB/97
Power bank. 10000mAh Capacity
Big 10000mAh capacity with safe Li-polymer battery. No more hussle when your cellphone is out of battery. This the ideal travel mate to provide power to all your mobile devices.
10,000 mAh
2 USB chaging ports
Li polymer battery
Don't sit around waiting for your device to charge! The power output of this charger ensures your device is fully charged in a shorter amount of time compared to standard, less powerful chargers.
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