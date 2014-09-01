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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

Universal Folio case

DLK03013B/97

One for all and all for one

For landscape and portrait viewing and stylus holder wherever you need for business or entertainment. This attractive hairline folio and high-quality liner offers every convenience for the professional on the go with secure protection.

See all benefits

Features 360 degree rotation

One for all and all for one

  • 9" - 10"

  • Black

360 degree rotation for both landscape and portrait viewing

Adjustable multi-angle viewing mode with 360 degree rotation for landscape and portrait viewing

Protect the tablet from scratches

High-quality folio material and liner to protect the tablet from scratches

Built-in stylus holder to cradle stylus wherever you go

Feature a handy Stylus holder inside the sleeve to cradle your stylus wherever you go

Technical Specifications

Manuals & Documentation

Localized commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 294.6 kB
  • 21 July 2026

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