2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLK03013B/97
One for all and all for one
For landscape and portrait viewing and stylus holder wherever you need for business or entertainment. This attractive hairline folio and high-quality liner offers every convenience for the professional on the go with secure protection.
9" - 10"
Black
Adjustable multi-angle viewing mode with 360 degree rotation for landscape and portrait viewing
High-quality folio material and liner to protect the tablet from scratches
Feature a handy Stylus holder inside the sleeve to cradle your stylus wherever you go