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Discontinued

Micro music system

DCM3155/12

Sound that fits your home

Compatible with the iPhone 5's Lightning connector, this Philips micro sound system features wOOx technology, delivering powerful bass. The angled speaker design gives a wide stereo audio experience and the mono block design fits any home.

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Obsessed with sound

Sound that fits your home

  • with Lightning connector

  • for iPod/iPhone

  • CD, MP3-CD, USB, FM

  • 50W max, Bass radiator

USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.

50W RMS maximum output power

Mono block design to fit in anywhere at home

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