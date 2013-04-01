2 year warranty
Discontinued
DCM3155/12
Sound that fits your home
Compatible with the iPhone 5's Lightning connector, this Philips micro sound system features wOOx technology, delivering powerful bass. The angled speaker design gives a wide stereo audio experience and the mono block design fits any home.
with Lightning connector
for iPod/iPhone
CD, MP3-CD, USB, FM
50W max, Bass radiator
With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.
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