2 year warranty
Discontinued
Sound that fits your home
Compatible with the iPhone 5's Lightning connector, this Philips micro sound system delivers great sound as well as a great, stylish design. Sit back and relax, enjoy your music your way, with one simple control.
with Lightning connector
for iPod/iPhone
CD, MP3-CD, USB, FM
20W max
Enjoy your favorite music while charging your iPod/iPhone via the new Lightning connector! Just dock it directly on the speaker to play your hand-picked tunes in superb sound. It also charges your device quickly while playing, so you don't have to work about the battery running out.
Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimize the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by resonating the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.
Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.
3.5
of 5
6
Reviews
80%
recommend this product
hawks2win
26/12/2016
Australia
LIKE THIS UNIT VERY MUCH.
No complaints from me. We should all read the product info before purchasing!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCM1170 Micro music system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCM1170 Micro music system
Normol
08/12/2017
Australia
Why focus on I-Phones?
The visual and audio design is very good, however the focus on I-Phones and ignoring Android is annoying. I also would like a DVD player and AM receiver incorporated
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCM1170 Micro music system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCM1170 Micro music system
WILF
14/04/2016
Australia
Verified buyer
Phillips Micro Music System DCM1170
An excellent product, only one negative and that is that my IPod connection is the older larger type and I have to connect via cable to the USB port. Also have to disconnect the IPod to charge it but otherwise I am enjoying using the music system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCM1170 Micro music system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCM1170 Micro music system