Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Cube micro sound system

DCM105/98
Overall Rating / 5
  • Obsessed with sound Obsessed with sound Obsessed with sound
    -{discount-value}

    Cube micro sound system

    DCM105/98
    Overall Rating / 5

    Obsessed with sound

    Dock your iPod player. Listen to your music from one simple control. Great sound and stylish design. Sit back and relax, enjoy your music all day, your way. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Cube micro sound system

    Obsessed with sound

    Dock your iPod player. Listen to your music from one simple control. Great sound and stylish design. Sit back and relax, enjoy your music all day, your way. See all benefits

    Obsessed with sound

    Dock your iPod player. Listen to your music from one simple control. Great sound and stylish design. Sit back and relax, enjoy your music all day, your way. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Cube micro sound system

    Obsessed with sound

    Dock your iPod player. Listen to your music from one simple control. Great sound and stylish design. Sit back and relax, enjoy your music all day, your way. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Hi-Fi

      Obsessed with sound

      Sound that fits your home

      • Dock for iPod
      Play and charge your iPod simultaneously

      Play and charge your iPod simultaneously

      Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod! The dock lets you connect your iPod directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your iPod battery running out. Use the remote control to navigate, select and playback the music stored on your iPod. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your iPod while it is docked.

      Play CD, CD-R and CD-RW

      Play CD, CD-R and CD-RW

      Philips is known for making products which are compatible with many discs available in the market. This audio system lets you enjoy music from CD,CD-R and CD-RW. CD-RW (CD-Rewritable Compatible) means that your audio system can play both CD-Recordable (CD-R) and CD-Rewritable (CD-RW) discs. CD-R discs are recordable once and can be played on any audio CD player while CD-RW discs can be recorded and rewritten multiple times and can only be played back on compatible audio CD players.

      10W RMS total output power

      10W RMS total output power

      This Philips music system has 10W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

      Compact design fits any space, any lifestyle

      Compact design fits any space, any lifestyle. The compact set fits in every room due to its sleek design and size.

      Integrated dock for portable music enjoyment without clutter

      Convenient integrated dock.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Sound enhancement
        • Dynamic Bass Boost
        • digital sound control
        Volume control
        up/down

      • Loudspeakers

        Speaker drivers
        3.5" woofer
        Speaker types
        bass reflex speaker system

      • Audio playback

        Playback media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        Disc playback modes
        repeat/shuffle/program
        Docking playback modes
        • fast forward and backward
        • next and previous track
        • play and pause

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner bands
        FM stereo

      • Connectivity

        Audio/Video output
        Headphone (3.5mm)

      • Convenience

        Alarms
        • CD alarm
        • radio alarm
        Loader type
        top
        Clock
        • on main display
        • sleep timer
        Display type
        LCD display
        Backlight color
        white
        Charging device
        iPod

      • iPod compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPod
        • iPod mini
        • iPod nano
        • iPod touch
        • iPod with color display
        • iPod 5th generation

      • Accessories

        User Manual
        • English
        • Traditional Chinese
        Warranty
        World Wide Guarantee booklet

      • Dimensions

        Gross weight
        5.48  kg
        Main speaker depth
        197  mm
        Main speaker height
        152  mm
        Main speaker width
        150  mm
        Packaging depth
        202  mm
        Main unit depth
        250  mm
        Main unit height
        152  mm
        Packaging height
        302  mm
        Packaging width
        531  mm
        Main unit width
        150  mm

      • Power

        Power supply
        110 - 240  V
        Power supply
        • 50  Hz
        • 50/60  Hz

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.