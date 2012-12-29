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Discontinued

docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad

DC390/98

3.5

| (34) Reviews

Rise and shine

Play and charge your iPod/iPhone/iPad, and get rich and clear sound. This chic aluminum desktop dock can charge up to two devices together. It also works as an alarm clock, starting your day with favorite songs or the radio.

See all benefits

to great music from your iPod/iPhone/iPad

Rise and shine

  • Aluminium

  • Dual dock

MP3 Link for portable music playback

MP3 Link for portable music playback

The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

Weekday/ weekend alarm setting to complement your lifestyle

Weekday/ weekend alarm setting to complement your lifestyle

Designed with modern day lifestyles in mind, this clock radio has a dual alarm feature, allowing you to set different alarm times for weekdays and weekends or even vary the alarm settings for couples. The alarm settings can be tailored for the same alarm times for the entire week from Monday to Sunday. Or you can set the alarm for an early start on weekdays from Monday to Friday, and lazy lie-ins for Saturday and Sundays. Whichever you choose, this convenient features saves you from the hassle of fiddling with different alarm times every single night.

Wake up to your iPod/iPhone/iPad music or radio tunes

Wake up to music that you love best. Select your favorite radio station or soothing tunes from your iPod/ iPhone/iPad and make a difference to your mornings. The clock starts to play your selection softly, with gradual increases in volume, till it reaches the volume level you chose. Now you can control how you wake up and start your day right every single time.

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.5

of 5

34

Reviews

29/12/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellence :7)

I can't believe some of the negative reviews I've just read ? I have just been given one if these as a Christmas present, and I have to say I am so happy with it, it's has an AMAZING sound for such a small device ! It also is made to a very high quality finish. Its very heavy for its size ,I would probably say that's because it has a large amplifier inside & because of the outside steel looking case. I can't believe how loud it will play with no distortion, very good value for money & some very clever features ,you can't go wrong !

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DC390 docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DC390 docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad

29/12/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellence :7)

I can't believe some of the negative reviews I've just read ? I have just been given one if these as a Christmas present, and I have to say I am so happy with it, it's has an AMAZING sound for such a small device ! It also is made to a very high quality finish. Its very heavy for its size ,I would probably say that's because it has a large amplifier inside & because of the outside steel looking case. I can't believe how loud it will play with no distortion, very good value for money & some very clever features ,you can't go wrong !

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DC390 docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DC390 docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad

22/03/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

perfect kitchen sound system

Love this little radio for my ipad,iphone and ipod. Has great sound for the kitchen and feels robust - not cheap plastic! Has some weight to it. Also produces quite clear sound quality. Top marks!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DC390 docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DC390 docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad

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