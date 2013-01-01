Search terms

docking system for iPod/ iPhone

DC290/12
    docking system for iPod/ iPhone

    DC290/12
    Rise and shine

Awake gently to great music, or get updated with news from the radio with the Philips docking system for iPhone/iPod. Make your mornings brighter with crystal clear sound and add a dash of style to your bedroom with the aluminum cabinet.

    docking system for iPod/ iPhone

      to great music from your iPhone/iPod

      • Aluminium
      Weekday/ weekend alarm setting to complement your lifestyle

      Weekday/ weekend alarm setting to complement your lifestyle

      Designed with modern day lifestyles in mind, this clock radio has a dual alarm feature, allowing you to set different alarm times for weekdays and weekends or even vary the alarm settings for couples. The alarm settings can be tailored for the same alarm times for the entire week from Monday to Sunday. Or you can set the alarm for an early start on weekdays from Monday to Friday, and lazy lie-ins for Saturday and Sundays. Whichever you choose, this convenient features saves you from the hassle of fiddling with different alarm times every single night.

      Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

      Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

      Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod/iPhone! The dock lets you connect your portable device directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod/iPhone while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your portable player battery running out. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your portable device while it is docked.

      Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

      Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

      Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.

      10W RMS total output power

      10W RMS total output power

      This Philips music system has 10W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

      Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

      Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

      Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

      MP3 Link for portable music playback

      MP3 Link for portable music playback

      The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

      Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

      Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

      Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

      Aluminum cabinet

      The alumimum die casting of this Philips music system is lightweight and can withstand the higher temperatures environments, they offer high strength and rigidity along with good corrosion resistance.

      Technical Specifications

      • iPhone compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPhone
        • iPhone 3G
        • iPhone 3GS

      • iPod compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPod touch
        • iPod touch 2nd generation
        • iPod touch 2nd gen 8/16/32GB
        • iPod classic
        • iPod nano 1st generation
        • iPod nano 2nd generation
        • iPod nano 3rd generation
        • iPod nano 4th generation
        • iPod nano 5th generation
        • iPod 5th generation
        • iPod mini

      • Audio playback

        Docking playback modes
        • fast forward and backward
        • next and previous track
        • play and pause

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner bands
        FM stereo
        Station presets
        20
        Antenna
        • FM antenna
        • FM fixed pigtail antenna
        Tuner enhancement
        • auto digital tuning
        • auto scan

      • Convenience

        Alarms
        • buzzer alarm
        • radio alarm
        • repeat alarm (snooze)
        • dual alarm
        Backlight color
        white
        Clock
        • Digital
        • sleep timer
        Display type
        LCD display
        Charging device
        • iPhone
        • iPod

      • Sound

        Sound system
        stereo
        Volume control
        up/down
        Sound enhancement
        • digital sound control
        • Dynamic Bass Boost
        Output power
        2 x 5 W

      • Loudspeakers

        No. of built-in speakers
        2
        Speaker types
        bass reflex speaker system

      • Connectivity

        MP3 Link
        3.5mm stereo line in

      • Power

        Power supply
        50  Hz
        Power supply
        220 - 240  V
        Power type
        AC Input

      • Dimensions

        Gross weight
        2.1  kg
        Master carton width
        325  mm
        Master carton height
        223  mm
        Master carton depth
        305  mm
        Master carton quantity
        2
        Master carton weight
        5  kg
        Packaging width
        310  mm
        Packaging height
        139  mm
        Packaging depth
        208  mm
        Weight
        1.6  kg
        Main unit depth
        165  mm
        Main unit height
        78  mm
        Main unit width
        263  mm

      • Accessories

        Cables/Connection
        MP3 Link cable
        Remote control
        Yes
        Others
        • Quick start guide
        • User Manual
        Warranty
        Warranty Certificate

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • 3.5mm stereo line in cable
      • User manual
      • Quick start guide

