2 year warranty
Discontinued
DC199/12
Dock and play your digital music out loud
Free your music and enjoy it in superb sound with friends. Just dock your iPod in the sleek and compact DC199 - it delivers dynamic sound and essential functionalities that let you enjoy music just the way you like it.
USB Direct
FM digital tuner
Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod! The dock lets you connect your iPod directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your iPod battery running out. Use the remote control to navigate, select and playback the music stored on your iPod. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your iPod while it is docked.
Simply plug in your device to the USB port on your Philips Hi-Fi system. Your digital music will be played directly from the device. Now you can share your favorite moments with family and friends.
Reviews