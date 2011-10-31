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Discontinued

docking entertainment system

DC190/12

3.8

| (18) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Wake up to your favorite tunes

Wake up to your iPod music with the Philips Docking entertainment system DC190. Featuring dual alarms, the stylish system with the mirror finishing also lets you start your day with music from your other portable devices via the MP3 Link.

See all benefits

from iPod & radio

Wake up to your favorite tunes

3W RMS total output power

3W RMS total output power

This system has 3W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

Weekday/ weekend alarm setting to complement your lifestyle

Weekday/ weekend alarm setting to complement your lifestyle

Designed with modern day lifestyles in mind, this clock radio has a dual alarm feature, allowing you to set different alarm times for weekdays and weekends or even vary the alarm settings for couples. The alarm settings can be tailored for the same alarm times for the entire week from Monday to Sunday. Or you can set the alarm for an early start on weekdays from Monday to Friday, and lazy lie-ins for Saturday and Sundays. Whichever you choose, this convenient features saves you from the hassle of fiddling with different alarm times every single night.

Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

18

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

1

31/10/2011

Singapore

Singapore

nice radio ! (:

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DC190 docking entertainment system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DC190 docking entertainment system

22/08/2011

Singapore

Singapore

easy to use, aesthetically designed, good sound.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DC190 docking entertainment system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DC190 docking entertainment system

03/07/2011

Singapore

Singapore

Useful and pleasant!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DC190 docking entertainment system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DC190 docking entertainment system

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