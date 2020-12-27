2 year warranty
Discontinued
CR2016P5B/59
Top quality technology for small devices
Provides a long lasting performance in everyday small electronic devices
5 units
Lithium
These Philips batteries are guaranteed free from harmful heavy metals such as Cadmium, Mercury and Lead.
The Lithium, Silver and Alkaline technologies offer a reliable maximum power and lifetime value for small devices.
In manufacturing excellent technology is being used to guarantee a reliable and long term performance.
Reviews
To contribute to the environment and human health, use our reverse logistics partner Green Eletron to dispose of batteries in a responsible manner. See the website https://www.greeneletron.org.br/pilhas for information on collection points.