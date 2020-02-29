CP1138/01
Drip tray
This drip tray collects residual water from your device. It is easy to remove and clean. Compatible with PHILIPS3000 & PHILIPS 4000See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.
Replaceable part
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.