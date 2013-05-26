Search terms
Experience live music and video in car
Enjoy multiple source movies, music & photos on the road with the Philips CED230X. The system also features anti-theft detachable front panels & Blackout for security, and anti-shock protection for smooth grooves on the go. See all benefits
MAX Sound technology produces an instant boost in bass, maximizing volume performance and instantly creating the most impressive listening experience with just the touch of a button. Its sophisticated electronic circuitry calibrates existing sound and volume settings, instantly boosting bass and volume to maximum levels without distortion. The end result is a noticeable amplifying of both sound spectrum and volume and a potent audio boost that will add mileage to any music.
Philips' innovative Music Zone technology lets the driver and the passengers enjoy their music with more vivid spatial effect, just as the artist intended it to be heard. Users can easily switch the music listening zones from the driver to the passengers and back again to get the best sonic focus in the car. A dedicated zone control button provides three pre-defined settings - Left, Right and Front (and All) - so you can best match your listening needs easily and dynamically alone or with your passengers.
Activate the Dynamic Bass Boost (DBB), and the low-end bass frequencies are electronically enhanced to achieve consistent sound reproduction, especially when the speaker volume is set at a low level. You hear impressive bass at all times.
The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD+/-R can accept both of the common recordable DVD formats. Likewise, DVD+/-RW handles both common rewritable disc types. The quality of a SVCD (Super VideoCD) plays much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. MPEG4 is designed to deliver DVD-quality video (MPEG-2) at lower data rates and smaller file sizes. The DivX codec is an advanced MPEG4-based video compression technology to shrink digital video to sizes while maintaining high picture quality.
This oversized display screen makes it easy to compose pictures and offers easy access to the control menu.
