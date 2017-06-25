2 year warranty
Discontinued
Capturing & sharing great moments - made easy
Making amazing videos in full HD, and perfect them with the ESee camcorder's superb anti-shake technology. Dual format recording offers both HD and email-friendly formats, letting you share videos on TV up to 4 times faster.
With the built-in Windows software, you can post your movies on websites like YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Vimeo with no fuss. For Mac users, you can easily organize, edit and share with iMovie from iLife. With an advanced compression technique, the HD video format (H.264) used by the Philips camcorder can generate smaller files than those from standard camcorders, digital cameras and mobile phones without any loss in video quality, so you can share them faster! These files can also be used by other programs like iPhoto and Windows Movie Maker.
3.5
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
wisiwig
25/06/2017
United Kingdom
Know your photo requirements...
I read the other reviews which I did not find helpful or reflect my own. I have been using this camera, purchased through CPC for over two years. I like to take spur of the moment shots, as well as the usual holiday snaps. This camera is fabulous for both, the antishake is amazing as is the sound recording. When you arrive home you can view directly to your TV at HDMI quality(I have a 60" LED TV which brings ouit the best in my photos. Take photos or videos, control is simple and you focus on the shot you are taking.Well done Phillips.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM110BL HD camcorder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM110BL HD camcorder
Keithw
30/07/2013
United Kingdom
After further testing!
Just adding to my previous review! After using the camcorder over the weekend, I have the following results. Memory card: A class 4 memory card is unreliable, causing corrupt data and no recordings. You are presented with a large red exclamation mark for the file. There appears to be no mention of this in the instructions but it seems to mean the file is corrupt. I would recommend using a class 6 or above memory card for reliable use. Indoors or slightly dark situations give a vey grainy / noisy image. Outside in bright sunny conditions is much better. Battery: The best I have managed with a fully charged battery is 1 hour 30 minutes, but on average 1 hour 20 minutes, no where near the 2 hours stated in the specs! Also if the battery is fully charged on an evening and left over night, the charge id down to 75% in the morning. I still say it's an OK device if you get it for the right price.
This review was made for CAM110BL HD camcorder
This review was made for CAM110BL HD camcorder