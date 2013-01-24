Search terms
3-day beard made easy
This trimmer with the innovative Lift & Trim system lifts and captures more low-lying hairs for efficient, even trimming results. This way you will easily achieve the 3-day stubble, short beard or long beard look you want. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
3-day beard made easy
This trimmer with the innovative Lift & Trim system lifts and captures more low-lying hairs for efficient, even trimming results. This way you will easily achieve the 3-day stubble, short beard or long beard look you want. See all benefits
3-day beard made easy
This trimmer with the innovative Lift & Trim system lifts and captures more low-lying hairs for efficient, even trimming results. This way you will easily achieve the 3-day stubble, short beard or long beard look you want. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
3-day beard made easy
This trimmer with the innovative Lift & Trim system lifts and captures more low-lying hairs for efficient, even trimming results. This way you will easily achieve the 3-day stubble, short beard or long beard look you want. See all benefits
Trim your stubble beard with our new Lift & Trim system: the comb lifts and guides the hairs to the level of the blades for an even trim.
Get a perfect yet protective trim, time after time. The trimmer's steel blades lightly brush against one another, sharpening themselves as they trim so they stay extra sharp and effective as on day 1.
Blades have rounded tips for smooth contact with skin to prevent scratching and irritation.
The zoomwheel lets you choose from 0.5 to 10mm length settings, with 0.5mm precision steps.
Charge your trimmer for 1 hour to get 60 minutes of cordless use or use it plugged in while charging.
The battery indicators in this trimmer let you know what your battery status is: Low, empty, charging or full. This way, you can charge your trimmer on time and fully, so you won’t end up with an empty battery in the middle of your trim.
Detach the head and rinse it under the tap for easy cleaning. Dry it before you put it back on the appliance.
Easy to hold and use. Designed to help you trim those hard-to-reach areas.
The travel pouch protects your product during traveling and storage.
All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year worldwide warranty and they never need to be oiled.
Cutting system
Create the look you want
Accessories
Power
Ease of use
Design
Service