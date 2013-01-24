Search terms
The floating foil glides naturally over your curves and contours, maintaining close contact with your skin for an even shave.
The rounded pearl-tip trimmers in front and behind the shaving foil, keep the shaver gliding smoothly over your skin and prevent scratches for a skin-friendly shave.
The ergonomic S-shaped handle is easy to steer for maximum control and better reach with natural and precise movements, all over your body.
For a gentle and comfortable use during your shower or bath routine with anti slip grip for optimal wet & dry use.
Battery indicator light shows when your shaver is charging, full or low battery.
Accessories
Ease of use
Performance
Power
Technical specifications