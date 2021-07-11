Styling made easy
The uniquely-designed ThermoProtect attachement powerfully mixes warm and cool air for everyday care. See all benefits
This 1600W hair dryer creates the optimum level of airflow, for beautiful results every day.
The compact design with foldable handle makes it easy to pack, store and take the hair dryer with you anywhere you go.
This hairdryer offers 3 preselected heat/speed combinations, making it quick and easy to achieve the perfect style.
The cool air setting provides a burst of cold air to finish and hold your style.
Keratin is the hair's essential ingredient which makes them strong, healthy and gorgeous looking. The ceramic is enriched with keratin to even better take care of your hair.
This styling temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look like you've just come from the salon.
The straightener has a fast heat-up time, being ready to use in 60 seconds.
The tip of the styler is made from a special heat insulating material to keep it cool. You can safely hold it while you're curling to create beautiful curls, waves and bouncy styles.
The swivel cord technology conveniently rotates the cord and prevents unnecessary tangles.
The uniquely-designed ThermoProtect attachment powerfully mixes warm and cool air for everyday care. It drops the temperature by 15°C while still drying your hair quickly.
The slim nozzle precisely focuses the air, for quick touch-ups and perfecting small details of your style.
