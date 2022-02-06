Search terms

1

3000 Series

Hair Dryer

BHD308/10
Overall Rating / 5
  • Powerful drying at a lower temperature Powerful drying at a lower temperature Powerful drying at a lower temperature
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    3000 Series Hair Dryer

    BHD308/10
    Overall Rating / 5

    Powerful drying at a lower temperature

    The uniquely-designed ThermoProtect attachement powerfully mixes warm and cool air for everyday care. See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: Php2,595.00

    3000 Series Hair Dryer

    Powerful drying at a lower temperature

    The uniquely-designed ThermoProtect attachement powerfully mixes warm and cool air for everyday care. See all benefits

    Powerful drying at a lower temperature

    The uniquely-designed ThermoProtect attachement powerfully mixes warm and cool air for everyday care. See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: Php2,595.00

    3000 Series Hair Dryer

    Powerful drying at a lower temperature

    The uniquely-designed ThermoProtect attachement powerfully mixes warm and cool air for everyday care. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Hair dryers

      Powerful drying at a lower temperature

      with the ThermoProtect attachment

      • 1600W
      • ThermoProtect attachment
      • 3 heat & speed settings
      1600W of drying power

      1600W of drying power

      This 1600W hair dryer creates the optimum level of airflow, for beautiful results every day.

      ThermoProtect attachment

      ThermoProtect attachment

      The uniquely-designed ThermoProtect attachment powerfully mixes warm and cool air for everyday care. It drops the temperature by 10°C while still drying your hair quickly.

      Foldable handle for easy storage

      Foldable handle for easy storage

      The compact design with foldable handle makes it easy to pack, store and take the hair dryer with you anywhere you go.

      3 heat and speed settings

      3 heat and speed settings

      This hairdryer offers 3 preselected heat/speed combinations, making it quick and easy to achieve the perfect style.

      Cool air setting to finish your style

      Cool air setting to finish your style

      The cool air setting provides a burst of cold air to finish and hold your style.

      Slim nozzle for touch-ups and detailed styling

      Slim nozzle for touch-ups and detailed styling

      The slim nozzle precisely focuses the air, for quick touch-ups and perfecting small details of your style.

      Technical Specifications

      • Attachments

        Nozzle
        14 mm
        ThermoProtect attachment
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1.8  m
        Wattage
        1600  W
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Motor
        DC

      • Features

        Foldable handle
        Yes
        Storage hook
        Yes
        Heat/Speed settings
        3
        Settings
        Cool air setting

      • Service

        2-year worldwide warranty
        Yes

      • Caring technologies

        ThermoProtect
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          * This field is mandatory

          Exclusive promotions

          Early access to product launches

          Tips and tricks

          *

          I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behavior – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

          What does this mean?
          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.