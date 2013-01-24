Search terms
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
Dry fast, consume less energy
Philips DryCare Essential, has an innovative fan design reaching a drying performance comparable to a 2100W dryer, with only 1600W energy use.* See all benefits
The new fan design allows you to reach a drying performance comparable to a 2100W dryer (drying rate of approximately 5g/min) with only 1600W energy use. This is equivalent to 23% energy saving*
Give your hair instant care with ionic conditioning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition your hair, and smooth the hair cuticles to intensify hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth and frizz-free hair with beautiful shine.
The Even Heat Distribution feature, means that your dryer uses an uniquely designed air outlet to ensure heat is always distributed evenly on your hair while you dry- even at high temperatures - and prevents the formation of damaging hot spots. This gives ultimate protection to the hair from overheating helping to keep your hair healthy and shiny.
A must-have professional setting, the Cool Shot provides a burst of cold air. Use after styling to set and finish your style.
Easily set and control the heat and speed settings to create the perfect style. Choose from 3 heat and 2 speed settings for full control and precise drying and styling
The 12mm concentrator focuses the flow of air for precision styling. Great for touch ups or to set your style.
The ThermoProtect temperature setting provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results in a caring way.
1.8m cord.
A rubberized hook can be found on the base of the handle. Use to store easily at home or if staying at a hotel.
