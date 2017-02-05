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Discontinued

Bodygroom series 3000Showerproof body groomer

BG3006/15

4.3

| (268) Reviews | 85% recommend this product

Smooth body shave

The Series 3000 is designed to power through hair, without compromise on skin comfort. You can use the skin friendly shaver or trim by clicking on the 3mm comb.

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OG BG 7000 Yin Yang Industry Logo [master-b27f7e2e8b3b4b18a391b2e300dd49cb] [com-mig]

The world's most preferred electric male grooming brand1

Designed to protect even in sensitive areas

Smooth body shave

  • Skin friendly shaver

  • 1 click-on comb, 3mm

  • 40mins cordless use/8h charge

Protective full body grooming

Now you can confidently trim and shave everywhere on your body with one tool. This Philips full body trimmer for men cuts hair at 3 different lengths for clean, even results on your back, shoulders, chest, abs, underarm, arms, groin and legs.

Protects skin while shaving or trimming

Protects skin while shaving or trimming

The men's body groomer designed to capture short, long and thick hair in a single stroke. The shaver head features patented rounded tips and a hypo-allergenic foil to protect your skin from cuts and nicks.

Includes 1 comb for a natural trim (3mm)

Includes 1 comb for a natural trim (3mm)

1 comb included for a natural 3mm trim. Attach the comb onto the shaving system, to trim hair to a fixed length of 3mm. You can use the shaving system without the comb, for a closer result. For thicker hair, pre-trimming with the comb is recommended.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

268

Reviews

85%

recommend this product

05/02/2017

Philippines

Philippines

All in one body groomer

Great handling. Easy to use. Easy to clean. Economical.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Bodygroom series 3000 BG2026/15 Showerproof body groomer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Bodygroom series 3000 BG2026/15 Showerproof body groomer

31/01/2026

Singapore

Singapore

Verified buyer

Body groomer 3000 series

Very satisfied—very effecient and holds charge for a long time

Pros

Many

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Body Groomer 3000 Series BG3470/15 With Triple Protect shave system

Date of Use 2024-12-30

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Body Groomer 3000 Series BG3470/15 With Triple Protect shave system

Date of Use 2024-12-30

19/08/2025

Singapore

Singapore

Excellent body groomer / quick hair shaver

I have used this body groomer for over two years - primarily to shorten the hair on my head (before I then shave my head with a Philips Electric Shaver). I was looking for a replacement head for this groomer when I noticed this new one on sale and with USB charging. The grooming is much smoother and sharper cause the blades are new. And the USB charging works. However I was disappointed to find that the USB charger cannot work with all my other Philips shaving devices. Just something to note. Other than that it's super.

Pros

Works as stated

Cons

USB charger works well but unfortunately the charging end cannot fit my other Philips charging devices. Small issue

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Bodygroom series 3000 BG3007/01 Showerproof groin and body trimmer

Date of Use 2023-08-18

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Bodygroom series 3000 BG3007/01 Showerproof groin and body trimmer

Date of Use 2023-08-18

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Disclaimers

  1. Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024. 