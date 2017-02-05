2 year warranty
Discontinued
Smooth body shave
The Series 3000 is designed to power through hair, without compromise on skin comfort. You can use the skin friendly shaver or trim by clicking on the 3mm comb.
Skin friendly shaver
1 click-on comb, 3mm
40mins cordless use/8h charge
Now you can confidently trim and shave everywhere on your body with one tool. This Philips full body trimmer for men cuts hair at 3 different lengths for clean, even results on your back, shoulders, chest, abs, underarm, arms, groin and legs.
The men's body groomer designed to capture short, long and thick hair in a single stroke. The shaver head features patented rounded tips and a hypo-allergenic foil to protect your skin from cuts and nicks.
1 comb included for a natural 3mm trim. Attach the comb onto the shaving system, to trim hair to a fixed length of 3mm. You can use the shaving system without the comb, for a closer result. For thicker hair, pre-trimming with the comb is recommended.
4.3
of 5
268
Reviews
85%
recommend this product
Viewmaster
05/02/2017
Philippines
All in one body groomer
Great handling. Easy to use. Easy to clean. Economical.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Bodygroom series 3000 BG2026/15 Showerproof body groomer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Bodygroom series 3000 BG2026/15 Showerproof body groomer
31/01/2026
Singapore
Verified buyer
Body groomer 3000 series
Very satisfied—very effecient and holds charge for a long time
Pros
Many
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Body Groomer 3000 Series BG3470/15 With Triple Protect shave system
Date of Use 2024-12-30
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Body Groomer 3000 Series BG3470/15 With Triple Protect shave system
Date of Use 2024-12-30
Mo19672003
19/08/2025
Singapore
Excellent body groomer / quick hair shaver
I have used this body groomer for over two years - primarily to shorten the hair on my head (before I then shave my head with a Philips Electric Shaver). I was looking for a replacement head for this groomer when I noticed this new one on sale and with USB charging. The grooming is much smoother and sharper cause the blades are new. And the USB charging works. However I was disappointed to find that the USB charger cannot work with all my other Philips shaving devices. Just something to note. Other than that it's super.
Pros
Works as stated
Cons
USB charger works well but unfortunately the charging end cannot fit my other Philips charging devices. Small issue
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Bodygroom series 3000 BG3007/01 Showerproof groin and body trimmer
Date of Use 2023-08-18
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Bodygroom series 3000 BG3007/01 Showerproof groin and body trimmer
Date of Use 2023-08-18
Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024.