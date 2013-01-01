Search terms

    Share your favorite iPod/iPhone tunes out loud wherever you go. Not only will you enjoy great portability and ease of use, you can charge your iPod/iPhone while it plays. You can also play CDs, CD-Rs and CD-RWs. Free your music now. See all benefits

    Share your favorite iPod/iPhone tunes out loud wherever you go. Not only will you enjoy great portability and ease of use, you can charge your iPod/iPhone while it plays. You can also play CDs, CD-Rs and CD-RWs. Free your music now. See all benefits

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

      Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod/iPhone! The dock lets you connect your portable device directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod/iPhone while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your portable player battery running out. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your portable device while it is docked.

      Philips is known for making products which are compatible with many discs available in the market. This audio system lets you enjoy music from CD,CD-R and CD-RW. CD-RW (CD-Rewritable Compatible) means that your audio system can play both CD-Recordable (CD-R) and CD-Rewritable (CD-RW) discs. CD-R discs are recordable once and can be played on any audio CD player while CD-RW discs can be recorded and rewritten multiple times and can only be played back on compatible audio CD players.

      The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

      The "Shuffle/Repeat" function helps you to get rid of the boredom of hearing your music played in the same order all the time. After loading your favorite songs to the player, all you have to do is to select one of the modes - "Shuffle" or "Repeat" for your tunes to be played in different modes order. Enjoy the different and unique music experience every time you hook up to your player.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        2x1W
        Sound Enhancement
        Dynamic Bass Boost
        Sound System
        Stereo
        Speaker diameter
        3"
        Volume Control
        rotary

      • Loudspeakers

        Built-in speakers
        2

      • Connectivity

        Aux in
        (MP3 Link)

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Antenna
        FM Antenna
        Tuner Bands
        FM Stereo

      • Power

        Battery type
        LR14
        Battery voltage
        1.5  V
        Mains power
        AC 220 -240V
        Number of batteries
        6

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC Power Cord
        • User Manual
        • Warranty Leaflet

      • Dimensions

        Weight incl. Packaging
        1.8  kg
        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        262 x 266 x 123  mm
        Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
        296 x 156 x 300 mm
        Product weight
        1.1  kg

      • Audio Playback

        Disc Playback Modes
        • Fast Forward/Backward
        • Next/Previous Track Search
        • Repeat Play
        • Shuffle Play
        Playback Media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        Loader Type
        Top
        Cradle playback mode
        • Charging iPod
        • Charging iPhone
        • Play and Pause
        • Next and Previous track
        • Fast forward and backward
        • Repeat
        • Shuffle play

      • iPod compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPod classic
        • iPod mini
        • iPod nano 1st generation
        • iPod nano 2nd generation
        • iPod nano 3rd generation
        • iPod nano 4th generation
        • iPod nano 5th generation
        • iPod nano 6th generation
        • iPod touch
        • iPod touch 2nd generation
        • iPod touch 3rd generation
        • iPod touch 4th generation
        • iPod with color display

      • iPhone compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPhone
        • iPhone 3G
        • iPhone 3GS
        • iPhone 4
        • iPhone 4S

      What's in the box?

      • AC power cord
      • User manual
      • Warranty certificate

