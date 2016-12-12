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2 year warranty

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph

Discontinued

DVD soundmachine

AZ5738/98

1

| (1) Review

Enjoy your favorite DVD movies, music and photos

Enjoy your favorite movies, music and even photos on the TV with this all-in-one Philips DVD soundmachine. Powerful stereo music and sound effects are delivered through the Bass Reflex speaker system with two 10.2 cm/4" full range speakers.

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Enjoy your favorite DVD movies, music and photos

  • MP3-CD

  • Tape

Play DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD

Play DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD

The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. CD(RW) is a shorthand term for a CD drive that can accept the common rewritable CD format.

FM tuner for radio enjoyment

0

Autostop cassette deck

Autostop cassette deck

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Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

1.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
3
2

12/12/2016

Singapore

Singapore

Extreme High Base, warped human voice in CD playing

After some 3 to 4 months of irregular use, The CD player gave extremely high base sound this made human voice in a very deep tone and hearing music was like pinching in ears. I dont know whats the problem. Is it because of a problem in laser

This review was made for AZ5738 DVD soundmachine

This review was made for AZ5738 DVD soundmachine

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