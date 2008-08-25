2 year warranty
Discontinued
AZ5160/98
VCD/MP3-CD soundmachine
Enjoy your favorite VCD and MP3-CD in superb sound with this Philips CD soundmachine. Comes with powerful stereo speakers and dynamic bass boost, your handy system also includes cassette player and radio, so your music pleasure never ends.
VCD
MP3-CD
Tape
MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-3".MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.
FM/MW (AM) stereo tuner
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