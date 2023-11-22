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2 year warranty
Home audio
All series
CD Soundmachine
Discontinued
Support
AZ5140/98
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User manual
Quick start guide
All (3)
Can I do voice recording with my Philips soundmachine?
How to view programmed tracks on my Philips device?
How to delete a programmed list from my Philips device?
My player does not display all information of MP3 files
Tracks on my Philips device are played in wrong order
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