    Want to enjoy the music collections stored at portable music player without using headphone? Plug the USB Direct socket to the Philips CD soundmachine and enjoy your favorite digital music through the powerful speakers - anytime, anywhere. See all benefits

      • CD, MP3-CD, USB, FM
      • 2W
      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

      CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalized music enjoyment

      CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalized music enjoyment

      The "Shuffle/Repeat" function helps you to get rid of the boredom of hearing your music played in the same order all the time. After loading your favorite songs to the player, all you have to do is to select one of the modes - "Shuffle" or "Repeat" for your tunes to be played in different modes order. Enjoy the different and unique music experience every time you hook up to your player.

      Audio-in for easy portable music playback

      Audio-in for easy portable music playback

      Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device to the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.

      Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

      Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

      Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorized music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.

      USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

      USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

      With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.

      FM tuner for radio enjoyment

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output power
        2 x 1 W RMS
        Sound enhancement
        Dynamic Bass Boost
        Volume control
        rotary (analogue)
        Sound system
        stereo

      • Loudspeakers

        Speaker grille finishing
        metal
        No. of built-in speakers
        2

      • Connectivity

        USB
        USB host
        Audio in (3.5mm)
        Yes

      • Audio playback

        Disc playback modes
        • fast forward/backward
        • next/previous album search
        • next/previous track search
        • repeat/shuffle/program
        Playback media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        • MP3-CD
        • WMA-CD

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Antenna
        FM antenna
        Tuner bands
        FM

      • Convenience

        Display Digits
        3
        Loader type
        top
        Display type
        LCD display

      • Power

        Battery type
        C size (LR14)
        Battery voltage
        1.5  V
        Number of batteries
        6
        Power type
        AC Input

      • Accessories

        Others
        Quick start guide
        Cables/Connection
        power cord
        Warranty
        Warranty leaflet

      • Dimensions

        Gross weight
        1.84  kg
        Main unit depth
        245  mm
        Main unit height
        123  mm
        Weight
        1.5  kg
        Main unit width
        262  mm
        Packaging height
        264  mm
        Packaging width
        284  mm
        Packaging depth
        155  mm

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC power cord
      • User manual
      • Warranty certificate

